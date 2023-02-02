Seth Rogen to rent space on Airbnb for $42, offers pottery pointers

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Actor Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky folks over. The actor is renting out his space where he goes to be creative in Los Angeles on Airbnb.

According to the posting, Rogen says the “mid-century modern space is an ideal getaway if you’re looking for inspiration, or just for a good hang." He is also offering to create some pottery pieces with the renter, writing “I’m a pretty good teacher!” There is also the promise of a well-stocked fridge.

The space is being rented out for only $42 a night, however, the space is only available for three single-night stays on Wed, Feb 15, Thurs, Feb 16, and Fri, Feb 17.

Airbnb will open reservations for the space at 10 a.m. on Tues, Feb 7. Details can be found on Airbnb's website.