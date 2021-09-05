"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" cast member makes Bakersfield-based family members proud

Daniel Liu may have a smaller role in the film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", but to his Bakersfield-based family, it meant the world to see him in a blockbuster film with an Asian superhero at the helm.

Every superhero has a call to action at some point in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Liu, who had a cameo in the latest MCU blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" got an important call of his own, from his agent.

“He calls him his 'super agent,' Nina Ha, Daniel’s big sister and Bakersfield resident said. “‘He said, ‘I have a very interesting request from Marvel, for you. So, I can’t tell you anything more, but I’ll be in touch.’ A couple weeks later, he called back and said, ‘this is happening!’"

A first-class plane ride to Australia, a two-week quarantine and some fittings later, he filmed a scene alongside Simu Liu, who stars as Shang-Chi in the film.

“He’s just so incredibly full of gratitude for the experience that he got,” Ha said. “To have been in a small role in such a major film, and to be with so many incredibly talented actors. I think he was just really blown away by it.”

On Friday when Ha and her family saw Daniel make his film debut in a “sleek BMW,” they were proud.

“It was so amazing to see my little brother on-camera, stepping out of a cool car, and just enjoying the moment,” Ha said. “We saw the movie last night with my parents and my kids and my husband, and it was so neat to have a few generations experience a brand-new, Asian superhero for the whole world to see!”

Ha’s kids, Benjamin and Ashley Ha couldn’t agree more.

“It was really great to see superheroes I could relate to a lot,” Benjamin said.

“Seeing yourself onscreen, it gives you a sort of pride for your community and culture that you don’t get if you don’t see it,” Ashley said.

Shang-Chi is currently in theaters only. Here are the current places showing the film in Bakersfield:

-Maya Cinemas

-Reading Cinemas

-AMC Bakersfield 6