Tiler Peck and Gregory Porter to take the stage at the John F. Kennedy Center Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday, two Bakersfield performers will grace the stage of the John F. Kennedy Center for the 'Performing Arts Presents An Evening of Jazz and Dance' show.

Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet dancer, Broadway actress, and Bakersfield native Tiler Peck will join Bakersfield Grammy award-winning artist Gregory Porter to put on this show.

The program will feature two new works by visionary choreographer Alonzo King — a duet for Peck and dancer Roman Mejia, and a solo for Peck. Both new works will be performed to live music by Porter as well as MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, pianist, and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran.

Additional musical works from the discographies of Moran and Porter will complete this program of movement and music.

The performance will be available for on-demand viewing via Digital Stage+ through August 1. You can watch the performance at The Kennedy Center by purchasing access to the digital event here.

The show is a part of the Kennedy Center's lineup of spring and summer performances in the lead-up to its 50th Anniversary season. The series includes a mix of in-person, digital, and outdoor performances.