Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards — thanks to her song “Hallelujah.” The music video for the singer’s hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday’s show.

Though Underwood owned part of the night, other female stars — some outside of country music — took over the awards show. Grammy-winning R&B star H.E.R. and fellow guitar slayer Chris Stapleton had the night’s best performance.

And the legendary Gladys Knight won over audience members during a performance of “Friendship Train” with Mickey Guyton.