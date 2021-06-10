Watch
Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform

CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
AP
In this combination photo, Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for "Hallelujah," from left, and H.E.R and Gladys Knight appear on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo)
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 00:26:42-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards — thanks to her song “Hallelujah.” The music video for the singer’s hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday’s show.

Though Underwood owned part of the night, other female stars — some outside of country music — took over the awards show. Grammy-winning R&B star H.E.R. and fellow guitar slayer Chris Stapleton had the night’s best performance.

And the legendary Gladys Knight won over audience members during a performance of “Friendship Train” with Mickey Guyton.

