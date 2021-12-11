Family of the two victims from the deadly crash on Panama speak out after arraignment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The case of the deadly crash on Panama Lane, that killed two young people on Wednesday continued Friday with an arraignment for Lisa Core. BPD confirmed Core as the driver and said she was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance leading to a crash.

You could feel the emotion in the courtroom Friday as family members including parents, siblings, and cousins of Jeffrey James Malone and Caylee Brown were seated inside–they are the 19 and 9-year-old who tragically lost their lives in the crash Wednesday.

The family members sat in their seats waiting to hear the fate of 46-year-old Core.

Core will be expected back in court for her preliminary hearing set for January 4, 2022, at 9 a.m. and January 5, 2022.

The defendant’s lawyer announced on Core’s behalf that she would be entering a not-guilty plea. The judge added that due to the nature of the charges, he did not set bail at this time.

The family was willing to speak following the arraignment, JJ’s father, Jeff Malone said the family is receiving assistance through this process from Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kern County. Malone added he does not want his son’s death to “go in vain”.

“If you ever have a few beers and think about getting behind the wheel, just don’t. No one deserves to go through the pain that me and my entire family on both sides have gone through. It’s hard and nobody needs to go through it,” said Malone.

Family members shared with 23ABC that they appreciate the community outpour of support, during this time.