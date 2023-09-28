Hall of Famer Derek Jeter to headline 'Voices of Inspiration' fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hoffmann Hospice has signed a Hall of Fame Shortstop to it's lineup.

The non-profit announced Yankees All Star Derek Jeter will be the guest speaker for the 27th annual 'Voices of Inspiration' event on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Mechanics Bank Theater.

'Captain Clutch' is the latest in a series of big name speakers at this event, including Kurt Warner, Reba McEntire and Mark Wahlberg.

This event has brought in millions of dollars over the years to fund programs and services provided to individuals and families throughout Kern County.

Jeter led the Yankees for five World Series titles during a 20-year career in Yankee pinstripes and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, coming one vote shy of a unanimous selection.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 2nd at 8am at www.HoffmannHospice.org.

