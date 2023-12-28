Have a tequila drink without tequila with this 'Paloma-ish' mocktail

Craving a tequila drink without the actual tequila? Luckily, there's a mocktail for that.

The "Paloma-ish" has all the fixings — minus the inevitable headache. Head over to The James Room in Atlanta or make it at home with four simple ingredients.

You'll need:

- 1.5 ounces Lyre’s Agave Blanco Non-Alcoholic Spirit

- 0.5 ounce fresh lime juice

- 0.5 ounce simple syrup

- 1 ounce grapefruit soda

Shake up the ingredients in a mixer and serve on the rocks. You can garnish with fresh grapefruit or dehydrated lime slices.

