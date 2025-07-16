Florida reports 4 deaths from flesh-eating bacteria this year

Four people have died in Florida this year after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus, according to state health officials.

The most recent fatal case was reported in Hillsborough County, which includes the Tampa area. The Florida Department of Health did not disclose how the individual became infected.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that naturally lives in warm, coastal seawater. Infections are rare, but potentially deadly.

"The bacterium is frequently isolated from oysters and other shellfish in warm coastal waters during the summer months," the department said in a statement. "Since it is naturally found in warm marine waters, people with open wounds can be exposed to Vibrio vulnificus through direct contact with seawater."

So far this year, Florida has recorded 11 confirmed cases. In 2024, the state reported 82 cases and 19 deaths linked to the bacteria.

Health officials recommend the following precautions to avoid infection:

