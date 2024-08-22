TV travel guide Rick Steves reveals he has prostate cancer

Popular television travel guide Rick Steves has revealed he has prostate cancer.

The 69-year-old shared the news in a post on Facebook, but seemed optimistic about his prognosis.

“I’d like to take a moment to share some important news. I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. My doctor assures me that, if you’re going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get, and careful scans show no sign of it having spread,” Steves said. “There is a clear path forward to getting healthy, and this fall, I’ll be in the hospital for a few days having prostate surgery.”

Steves said his doctor took no issue with him filming two new television shows in France over the next three weeks. He will then return to his home in Edmonds, Washington.

Steves said he will likely undergo surgery in late September and spend about a month recovering.

“God willing, [I’ll] be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October,” Steves said.

The travel host will receive treatment at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and said he has great trust in his doctor and the facility.

Amid his diagnosis, Steves said he is not taking things for granted.

"I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful,” said Steves.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships. Thank you for your love and support (and any 'travel tips' you may have for me as I set off on this journey),” he wrote.

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is a disease affecting the male reproductive system in which the cells of the prostate grow out of control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The prostate is located below the bladder and in front of the rectum.

While most men with prostate cancer don’t notice any symptoms, they may experience difficulty starting urination, weak flow of urine, frequent urination, pain while urinating, painful ejaculation, or pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that doesn’t go away, the CDC says. But other conditions can also cause these symptoms.

The main way to diagnose prostate cancer is with a biopsy, the CDC says. After a positive diagnosis, further testing determines if cancer cells have spread within the prostate or to other parts of the body.

Screenings through blood tests can also help detect prostate cancer before symptoms appear.

The greatest risk factor for prostate cancer is age, says the CDC. The older the man, the higher his chances of developing the disease. African American men are also more likely than other men to get prostate cancer.

About 13 out of every 100 men will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about 2 to 3 will die from it, according to the CDC.

