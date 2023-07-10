2023 may be hottest year on record, according to scientists

(KERO) — 2023 is shaping up to be one for the record books, but not in a good way. Climate scientists fear 2023 could be the hottest year on record.

Last month, the world experienced its warmest June on record by a substantial margin. According to some scientists, the records are likely the highest in at least 100,000 years.

Surface temperatures in the oceans also reached record levels last month for June. Some scientists hope that the records will pressure political leaders to act and help combat climate change.

