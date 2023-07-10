Watch Now
Lifestyle

Actions

2023 may be hottest year on record, according to scientists

Last month, the world experienced its warmest June on record by a substantial margin. According to some scientists, the records are likely the highest in at least 100,000 years.
Hot Temperatures (FILE)
23ABC News
A thermometer registers hot temperatures against a blazing sun.
Hot Temperatures (FILE)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 13:10:39-04

(KERO) — 2023 is shaping up to be one for the record books, but not in a good way. Climate scientists fear 2023 could be the hottest year on record.

Last month, the world experienced its warmest June on record by a substantial margin. According to some scientists, the records are likely the highest in at least 100,000 years.

Surface temperatures in the oceans also reached record levels last month for June. Some scientists hope that the records will pressure political leaders to act and help combat climate change.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School