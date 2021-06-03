Alabama teen donates hair to kids with cancer before heading to Air Force Academy

An Alabama teenager who is headed into the military decided he didn’t want his long hair to go to waste.

Kieran Moise cut his 19-inch-long hair at the Straight to Ale Brewery in Huntsville on Saturday. He told WAFF that it took him about six years to grow it out that long.

The 17-year-old plans on donating the hair to a nonprofit called Children with Hair Loss, “Good Morning America” reports. There, it will be used to make wigs for young cancer patients.

Moise told WAFF that he was inspired to donate his hair after losing a friend to cancer in the eighth grade.

Moise said he needed a haircut anyway since he was recently accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

“I just don’t like haircuts and I haven’t gotten a haircut for maybe six years. I’m going into the military, and I didn’t want them to just cut it off and drop it on the floor. I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need that help,” Moise told WAFF.

Moise also set up a donation page for St. Jude’s Hospital. So far, he’s raised more than $33,000. His original goal was to raise $15,000.