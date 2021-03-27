Bakersfield native competes in new ABC show 'Pooch Perfect' airing March 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Blake Hernandez, a Bakersfield native, has the opportunity of a lifetime competing in a new dog grooming competition show on ABC called Pooch Perfect, which is hosted by Rebel Wilson.

Hernandez was born and raised in Bakersfield and went to Rosedale Elementary and then Centennial High School, where he became the first male cheerleader. Now, he's worked his way up in the industry and calls himself an animal entrepreneur and even has his own line of grooming tools.

23ABC talked with Hernandez about his experience being on the show and why dogs had a special place in his heart. He's been in the grooming industry for 8 years and was finally given the chance to really show his skills.

Pooch Perfect shows dogs can have just as much style as their owners, with the help of the world's best pet groomers. To catch Hernandez on the show tune in on March 30th, at 8:00 p.m..

Check out the full interview below to see what you can expect during the first episode!