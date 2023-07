(KERO) — A bipartisan bill aims to crack down on hidden resort fees.

The proposed legislation is called the "Hotel Fees Transparency Act." The bill would create new federal guidelines for hotels, short-term rentals, and online travel sites.

Businesses would be required to show the up-front price a customer would have to pay to book a room. The Federal Trade Commission would be responsible for violations.

At this time, hidden resort fees typically range between $20 and $120 a night.