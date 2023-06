(KERO) — Chrysler is recalling nearly 90,000 vehicles over a steering wheel issue.

According to Consumer Reports, the recall affects newer model Jeep Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee L SUVs. Affected owners will receive a letter in the mail next month.

An issue with the steering wheel shaft could cause a driver to lose control of the vehicle increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers are expected to fix the problem for free.