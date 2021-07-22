As summer school comes to end, Kern County schools prepare to reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of children attended summer school for the first time this year as educators and parents looked to make up for any pandemic-related learning loss.

Summer schools used grant money to provide enrichment activities that helped students get excited about math and reading and allowed them to work on their social skills and emotional health. Educators say activities like music and art are crucial to helping to ease children back into the classroom.

"I see the end goal, what’s going to happen with these things," said Rodney Howard, a Guitars in the Classroom volunteer. “One thing we discovered during the pandemic was kids, just on the fence, maybe not going to bother going to class but because the ukulele was going to be used that day, they’re looking forward to that. So they come to class because they can play the ukulele. To me that’s exciting.”

Many schools in Kern County expanded their summer school programs this year due to the pandemic. And summer vacation is almost over for those students.

The Bakersfield City School District, the Kern High School District, and the Panama-Buena Vista Union District all go back to school on August 18th. All three school districts have said that they plan on having students back in the classroom this year.

Before students go back to school, the Bakersfield City School District wants to answer any questions that parents might have. Next Thursday they'll be holding a virtual town hall. They'll go over any changes in policies for this school year.

That meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 29th at 6 p.m. It can be accessed via Zoom.