Bakersfield City School District board seeks to curb bullying

Bakersfield School District
Posted at 8:24 AM, Aug 24, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Bakersfield City School District will be discussing a handful of policies and procedures with the hopes of curbing bullying on its campuses.

The board of trustees will discuss policies that help teachers and staff recognize when a student is being bullied, create an environment that allows students to speak up if they're being bullied, and also provides resources for those students.

The board will also go over disciplinary action for those found to be bullying other students.

The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

