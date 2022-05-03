Bakersfield City School District now offering preschool registration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is now offering preschool registration for the upcoming school year.

The district says children must be age three or four by December 1st and must be potty trained in order to qualify for the state-sponsored program.

There are also maximum income requirements for families, so be sure to check their website to ensure you qualify.

You can pick up the registration packets at the state preschool administration office on 10th Street from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday.