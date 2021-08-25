Bakersfield City School District responds to concerns over mask mandate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For more than an hour Tuesday night members of the community were speaking out during public comment at the Bakersfield City School District's meeting with many taking exception with mask mandates at schools.

Superintendent Mark Luque responded to their concerns.

"We are navigating the greatest challenge of, hopefully, all of our professional and life careers. There's not a playbook on how to deal with the pandemic. Regardless of our perspective on masks and/or vaccines and/or this or that, the reality is, we have specific protocols we have to follow on how to respond when there's a positive case."

Luque said the district is simply following guidance from the state which is requiring students and staff at school districts to wear masks.

He also said the district and parents need to consider the bigger picture when moving forward.

"Because none of us left in June thinking we would be where we are today," said Luque.

"We all left thinking this year would be some return to normalcy. What we're finding is that this year has been more challenging than last. And again we need each other to get through this. At the end of this, when COVID is gone, hopefully, we still have to work together as a team, collaboratively, for the betterment of our kids."

Luque said he was appreciative of those who spoke during public comment and welcomed their input and suggestions moving forward.