Bakersfield City School District to return to full in-person learning this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District announced that students would return to in-person learning for the coming school year.

In a statement, the BCSD said that students would return for the 2021-2022 school year unless circumstances change.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Bakersfield City School District is planning a full in-person return of students for the 2021-2022 school year, beginning on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. All students will be on campus full-time, 5 days a week, and should expect learning schedules similar to those prior to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The BCSD recommends parents continue to check ParentSquare, the district's information site for additional information on students' return to school, including transportation and any safety protocols that may be put in place.