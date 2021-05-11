Watch
Bakersfield City School District to return to full in-person learning this fall

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with other teachers to prepare for at-home learning at Twentynine Palms Junior High School in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Most of California's 6 million public school students have not seen the inside of a classroom in 10 months. Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping his $2 billion plan to resume in-person classes will get schools to reopen quickly. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 10:07 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 13:07:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District announced that students would return to in-person learning for the coming school year.

In a statement, the BCSD said that students would return for the 2021-2022 school year unless circumstances change.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Bakersfield City School District is planning a full in-person return of students for the 2021-2022 school year, beginning on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. All students will be on campus full-time, 5 days a week, and should expect learning schedules similar to those prior to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The BCSD recommends parents continue to check ParentSquare, the district's information site for additional information on students' return to school, including transportation and any safety protocols that may be put in place.

