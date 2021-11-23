Bakersfield College awarded $5 million from U.S. Department of Education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College has been awarded $5 million for the "Step Up to STEM: Start Strong, Stay Strong, Finish Strong" project by the U.S. Department of Education.

The project is part of BC's Hispanic Serving Institutions: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Articulation program.

The five-year funding deal will help support activities to enhance STEM student success, support Hispanic and Latinx students from lower-income backgrounds and those that have first generation college-student status.

President of Bakersfield College, Dr. Zav Dadabhoy says this funding helps to ensure support needed to help Hispanic and Latinx Renegades succeed in STEM.

“Bakersfield College is a leader in providing high quality education to traditionally underserved students and while we are supporting them with high-tech and high-touch support, we are simultaneously growing our programs because our students are engaging with their education at a younger age and these intentional support systems help them grow in confidence to know they are capable of achieving great things,” said Dr. Dadabhoy.

“Supporting Renegades in STEM is a major priority. With programs like this we’re able to better support STEM-interested students starting the path with lower math attainment from high school or are coming back to the classroom after many years in the workforce. Self-esteem is a major issue for these populations of students. This program will attempt to tackle that challenge head on,” said James McGarrah, Associate Dean of Instruction of Physical Science and Engineering.

“It’s a win-win because we’re further fostering our commitment to an equity-centered learning environment, while preparing students to start strong, stay strong, and finish strong on a pathway which is so critical to our local economy.”