Bakersfield College to hold express fall 2022 enrollment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College will be holding one-day virtual express enrollment events for the fall 2022 semester.

The events are for new and returning students and include help for applying for financial and designing an education plan.

Counselors and support staff are available to help students register and find the classes that best fit their goals and schedule.

The express enrollment events are set for noon to 5 p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, June 8th

Wednesday, June 22nd

Wednesday, July 6th

Wednesday, July 20th

Wednesday, Aug. 3rd

Wednesday, Aug. 17th

Support services will be offered virtually. Students can sign up and learn about the sessions online.

If you're unable to attend any of the events, you can receive similar help through the BC's online Student Information Desk during regular hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday).