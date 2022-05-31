Watch
Bakersfield College to hold express fall 2022 enrollment

23ABC News
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 31, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College will be holding one-day virtual express enrollment events for the fall 2022 semester.

The events are for new and returning students and include help for applying for financial and designing an education plan.

Counselors and support staff are available to help students register and find the classes that best fit their goals and schedule.

The express enrollment events are set for noon to 5 p.m. on the following days:

  • Wednesday, June 8th
  • Wednesday, June 22nd
  • Wednesday, July 6th
  • Wednesday, July 20th
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3rd
  • Wednesday, Aug. 17th

Support services will be offered virtually. Students can sign up and learn about the sessions online.

If you're unable to attend any of the events, you can receive similar help through the BC's online Student Information Desk during regular hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday).

