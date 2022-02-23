Bakersfield College to offer clinical medical assistant courses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College will offer clinical medical assistant courses at its Southwest and Delano campuses starting March 14th.

Available open courses are: Communication in Healthcare (HCRS C130) and Medical Law and Ethics for Medical Assistants (HCRS C131). The classes are being made available in cooperation with Cerro Coso Community College through the Kern Community College District.

These classes also satisfy Administrative Medical Assisting Certificate requirements. Online registration workshops will be held to help new or returning students with enrolling or learning about the certificate.

Students interested in the classes should register for one of the Zoom workshops: 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24th; 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1st; or 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2nd.