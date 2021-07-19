BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the website WalletHub, Bakersfield is among the least educated cities in the United States, coming in #147 among 150 examined.

"To determine where the most educated Americans are choosing to settle down, WalletHub compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the racial education gap to the quality of the public-school system," said the website.

Bakersfield fell in the bottom five in percentage of high school diploma holders, bachelor degree holders, associate degree holders, and graduate or professional degree holders.

Bakersfield finished in the middle of the pack (75th) in the quality of the public school system. It finished 136th in regards to the quality of its universities.

According to WalletHub, "research shows that a skilled and educated workforce provides a significant boost to the economy."

Educational Characteristics of Bakersfield (1=Most Educated; 75=Avg.):