BC Chamber Singers need the community's support for upcoming tour to Europe

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — "The Bakersfield College Chamber Singers" are asking for the community's support as the group looks to gather additional funding for an opportunity to tour in Europe.

The chamber singers have represented Kern County on prior tours to Australia and Rome and this time around, students will have the opportunity to perform in Vienna, Prague and Berlin.

The group says that despite an intense amount of fundraising, the chamber singers are in great need of assistance to help their dream of representing Bakersfield college and Kern County in Europe come true.

On June 10th and 11th, the choir will host a dinner and show at the Stars Theatre Restaurant on Chester Avenue. Revenue from tickets sold at the event will go towards covering the trip.

You can purchase tickets here: https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=947a25a7-2436-4819-b9d7-e7c13e0cde27&envId=p-Q0rLWK24bkyNUTE3hqv1IA