BCSD plans to focus on students’ social, emotional learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District hosted a public workshop about their budgeting plan for the next few years.

The district said some of the measures they are working on are focusing dollars on students’ social and emotional learning.

This includes more lunchtime and club activities where students can interact more with each other, as well as increasing the number of behavioral intervention specialists and creating ways for students to build a sense of belonging.

"This is a big one for us. I know during the pandemic, some of our families, and maybe some of you on here, was maybe traumatic and there were some difficult things that everyone went through, said Laura Orozco, assistant superintendent of educational services with BCSD. "And so we want to make sure that we have that available for our students if they need to talk to somebody. If they need extra support or services. It is something that we would like to make sure that we can continue to provide those services for all of our families."

The district hopes to get input from parents and families and eventually meet these goals by using these funds.

The plan will last until 2024. BCSD says the board will adopt this plan and the budget for this 2022 - 23 school year by June 28th.