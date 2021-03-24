BCSD to begin bringing students back to campus starting April 8

(KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District announced it will be bringing students back for in-person learning starting April 8.

Students will continue to learn virtually until the date of their grade level return. Teachers and staff will spend two days planning and preparing prior to the staggered return.

The district said starting April 8, pre-K through second-grade students, as well as special education students, will return to campus for in-person. On April 6 and 7, those students will participate in a 30-minute virtual class meeting with their teacher then work asynchronously for the remainder of the school day.

On April 8 and 9, students in third through sixth grades will go through the same process and return to campus for in-person instruction on April 12.

The district will continue to prepare for the return of middle school and junior high students beginning April 19. BCSD is currently conducting a parent survey to gauge the interest of middle school/junior high parents.