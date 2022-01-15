California State University Bakersfield will start the spring semester with remote learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield announced Friday that the first three weeks of their spring semester will be remote. Online learning will last from January 24th to February 11th.

Upon the scheduled return, all eligible students, managers, and confidential must provide documentation of their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot which is in alignment with the Cal State University policy.

Meanwhile, Bakersfield College will be welcoming students back in person for their upcoming semester. Starting Tuesday, students will go to class with safety COVID protocols in place.

Students, staff, and faculty will continue to complete daily health checkers to enter campus which includes showing a green campus pass at one of six designated check-in stations.