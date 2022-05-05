Expanding dual language programs across California

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Closing the opportunity gap is the focus of Senate Bill 952 introduced by Senator Monique Limon. Its goal is to expand high-quality "dual language" learning across the state.

Dual immersion programs are offered at schools in Kern County including at Nueva Vista Language Academy. But SB 952 would create a grant program that would be used to increase the number of dual language learning programs offered to students in preschool through 12th grade.

Through the "Expanding Culture and Language Learning in Schools Grant Program," the bill would require the state department of education to award a minimum of 20 one-time grants of up to $750,000 each to school districts, county offices of education, and certain charter schools and specified pre-school programs.

This bill, subject to an appropriation, would establish the Expanding Culture and Language Learning in Schools Grant Program with the goal of growing capacity for high-quality dual language learning in preschools, transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, and grades 1 to 12, inclusive, as provided. The bill would require the State Department of Education, commencing October 1, 2023, to award a minimum of 20 one-time grants of up to $750,000 per grant to school districts, county offices of education, certain charter schools, and specified preschool programs, as provided. The bill would require the department to, among other things, determine grant award selection criteria, review applications, award grants, identify and determine how data will be collected and shared with the public, and meet quarterly with grantees to share practices and resources and resolve implementation issues. The bill would require the department to hire a consultant to coordinate program activities and provide technical assistance to the department. The bill would require the department to contract for technical assistance and strategic planning services for grantees and would exempt those contracts from various state contracting requirements. The bill would require the department to submit to the appropriate policy and budget committees of the Legislature an annual progress report and, on or before October 1, 2029, a one-time report, with specified information about the progress and outcomes of the grant program.



At Nueva Vista Language Academy in Delano, Principal Joshua Herrera says the dual immersion program is a challenging and rigorous program where Spanish is used as the target language of instruction.

“So in kindergarten, 90% of their day is in Spanish, 10% is in English and that is served through our English language development block. In first grade, it is in 80% Spanish, and 20% in English. So they will throw in a subject area of science and English throughout the year. In second and third grade, the English increases. By the time the students are in 4th, 5th, and 6th grade, 50% of their day is in English and in Spanish.”

Herrera says the opportunity for schools to offer dual immersion programs is important because not only will students become fluent in more than one language, but they will also improve communication skills and increase their job opportunities as they get older. Herrera says currently, 50% of students at Nueva Vista are enrolled in the dual immersion program.

