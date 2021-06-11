Fairfax School Board Meeting Becomes Heated Over Grand Jury Report Findings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Fairfax School District Board of Trustees meeting held to discuss the recent Grand Jury Report that indicated the board was dysfunctional -- amid claims of bullying from other board members and the public.

Thursday's meeting was intense at the beginning-- as more and more members of the public called on Board President Palmer Moland to resign amid harassment and bullying allegations.

The board recently hired an investigative firm to look into the allegations against Moland.

The firm presented its findings to the board and called on trustees to formally censure or rebuke him, but Moland, along with Trustees Jose Luis Tapia and Alma Rios, threw out a proposed censure resolution and Thursday the motion to censure did not pass again.

Now, a recall is being organized by the public.

The board has 90 days to respond to the Grand Jury's recommendations.

They plan to discuss how they will move forward at their next meeting.