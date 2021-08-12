Fairfax School District board of trustees considers approving new superintendent's contract

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some new leadership could be on the horizon for the Fairfax School District as the board of trustees is scheduled to approve a contract for its new superintendent.

The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday when it will consider approving the deal with Regina Green.

Of course the hiring of a new superintendent comes in the wake of a recent grand jury report that found issues with the current board of trustees.

The grand jury report found instances of bullying, misconduct, unprofessionalism, and money mismanagement.

Now let's take a closer look at the proposed contract for green.

Green's contract is a two-year deal that would pay her $162,000 annually.

Green would get a monthly cell phone allowance of $90.

However, unlike other school districts in Kern County, she would not receive a car allowance.