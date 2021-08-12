Watch
NewsEducation

Actions

Fairfax School District board of trustees considers approving new superintendent's contract

items.[0].videoTitle
Some new leadership could be on the horizon for the Fairfax School District as the board of trustees is scheduled to approve a contract for its new superintendent.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 11:36:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some new leadership could be on the horizon for the Fairfax School District as the board of trustees is scheduled to approve a contract for its new superintendent.

The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday when it will consider approving the deal with Regina Green.

Of course the hiring of a new superintendent comes in the wake of a recent grand jury report that found issues with the current board of trustees.

The grand jury report found instances of bullying, misconduct, unprofessionalism, and money mismanagement.

Now let's take a closer look at the proposed contract for green.

Green's contract is a two-year deal that would pay her $162,000 annually.

Green would get a monthly cell phone allowance of $90.
However, unlike other school districts in Kern County, she would not receive a car allowance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!