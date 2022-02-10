Frontier High advances to state Academic Decathlon championships

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Frontier High School took home the Claude W. Richardson perpetual trophy as the overall team winner of the 41st annual Kern County Academic Decathlon and advanced to the state championships.

The trophy was awarded during a virtual ceremony held Wednesday night and Frontier will travel to Sacramento next month for the championships.

The other top teams in Kern County were: Arvin High School, second place; Stockdale High School, third place; West High School, fourth place; Wasco High School, fifth place; Liberty High School, sixth place; California City High School, seventh place; and Highland High School, eighth place.

Overall individual top scores in the honors division of this year's Academic Decathlon were:

First place: Lucas Bautista, Arvin High School

Second place: Justin Mugugat, Stockdale High School

Third place: Alessandra Ela, Arvin High School

Overall individual top scores in the scholastic division of this year's Academic Decathlon were:

First place: Joshua Holland, Frontier High School

Second place: Nykolas Kidd, Frontier High School

Third place: Brian Escutia, Arvin High School

Overall individual top scores in the varsity division of this year's Academic Decathlon were:

First place: Abigail Uribe, Arvin High School

Second place: Jahazariel Constable, West High School

Third place: Jaden Rivas, Frontier High School

Academic Decathlon is made up of 10 events including art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech. A Super Quiz was canceled due to COVID-19 this year.