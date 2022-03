KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — John Eoh of Fruitvale Junior High School repeated as Kern County's Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion in 2022 on Monday.

Eoh also won in 2020. There wasn't a spelling bee held last year due to the pandemic.

This year's bee was held virtually.

The winning word was leviathan.

Hailey Fitch finished as runner up in the spelling bee.