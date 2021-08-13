Garces welcomes back students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Next week is the big week for the majority of schools in Kern County as the Kern High School District, Bakersfield City, and Panama Buena Vista districts welcome back students on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

But some are getting an early jump on the new school year.

Students at Garces returned to the classroom Friday morning.

Because Garces is a private school, it was one of the first in Kern County to have students back in the classroom during the pandemic last year.

The fall sports season also getting an early jump for Garces as the Rams football team held a scrimmage Thursday night against Clovis North and Kennedy.

In case you're wondering, Bakersfield Christian also starting its school year early.

They kicked things off Wednesday.