GFUSD renames controversial elementary school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greenfield Union School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to change Plantation Elementary School’s name to Prosperity Elementary School.

The board voted 5 – 0 in favor of the new name with the mascot being an eagle.

District Superintendent, Ramon Hendrix, and the school’s principal Rene Whitney, assisted with the renaming process. "I would like to thank Ms. Whitney and the committee composed of staff, current and former students, parents, and others who participated in the renaming process that began with more than 50 suggestions for the new name," Hendrix said.

The name of Plantation Elementary School has been a topic of conversation due to its reminder of social and racial injustice. The district started discussing the renaming of the school in late 2019.

“Greenfield Union School District respects the culture, history, and viewpoints of all students, staff, parents, and the community. The name represents the mission, spirit, culture, and success of the school. Now that the name has been selected, the district will prepare for the renaming celebration that will include staff, students, parents, and the Greenfield community. The new name will be reflected on all signage, stationery, and apparel by the end of the school year," Superintendent Hendrix said.