Governor Gavin Newsom signs order to expand kindergarten programs

$123 billion for K-through-12 education
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 13:32:20-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new education package boosting funding for California schools. Newsom invited a group of elementary school students to help him sign the legislation.

Most of the $123 billion for K-through-12 education must be spent in the next fiscal year. As part of a new education spending package, the state's two-year kindergarten program will be expanded to include all four-year-olds for free.

The new plan also puts more money toward after-school and summer school programs particularly in districts that serve many high-needs students.

"We've got to prepare our kids for kindergarten, and we've got to focus on those early starts in early supports. And that is again, a big part of the story that we're advancing," said Newsom.

This year's budget also adds money to fund free school meals for all students with $54 million allocated for this year and $650 million to be used in the future.

