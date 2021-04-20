Kern Community College District names new chancellor

The next chancellor for Kern Community College District has been selected and she's from Bakersfield.

The board of trustees selected Dr. Sonya Christian, the now former president of Bakersfield College.

Christian served as the 10th president of Bakersfield College since 2012 and joined the KCCD 30 years ago as a mathematics faculty member.a

The Kern Community College District covers nearly 25,000 square miles in five counties. At her official appointment Dr. Christian shared her plan for the future.

"So what does the future hold? You know at the Kern Community College District we predict the future by creating it. That's what we do. So for over the years that we've been here we have a history of collaboration and partnership across the kern community college district."

Christian takes over from Thomas Burke, who is retiring.

The new chancellor says the college will continue to deepen partnerships with businesses, industries, governmental and education organizations.