Watch Now
NewsEducation

Actions

Kern County public schools to serve free breakfast, lunch for all students

Tomoko Cho, Aldrin Agrabantes, April Thomas, Marisel Dominguez
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, Tomoko Cho, Aldrin Agrabantes, April Thomas, and Marisel Dominguez, pre-package hundreds of free school lunches in plastic bags on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income.
Tomoko Cho, Aldrin Agrabantes, April Thomas, Marisel Dominguez
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 13:47:01-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office announced Wednesday that all public school students in the county will be served free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-23 school year.

The announcement comes after California adopted the Universal Meal Program allowing all students to receive the meals during the school day.

More information about the Universal Meal Program can be found on the California Department of Education's website.

Free and reduced-price meal applications or other applications to determine student eligibility may still be sent to households by local school districts for the purposes of other local school funding and program eligibility determinations, said the Superintendent of Schools office.

These applications won't affect the student from receiving free breakfast and lunch at their school.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do