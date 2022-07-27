Kern County public schools to serve free breakfast, lunch for all students

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office announced Wednesday that all public school students in the county will be served free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-23 school year.

The announcement comes after California adopted the Universal Meal Program allowing all students to receive the meals during the school day.

More information about the Universal Meal Program can be found on the California Department of Education's website.

Free and reduced-price meal applications or other applications to determine student eligibility may still be sent to households by local school districts for the purposes of other local school funding and program eligibility determinations, said the Superintendent of Schools office.

These applications won't affect the student from receiving free breakfast and lunch at their school.