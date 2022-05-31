Kern High School District gearing up for flurry of graduations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District is gearing up for a flurry of graduations over the next few days with 22 ceremonies in three days.

Beginning Wednesday, East High School starts things off at 2 p.m., followed by West High School at 6 p.m., Regional Occupational Center at 6:30 p.m., and South High and Stockdale both at 7 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, Mira Monte walks the stage at 7:30 p.m. along with Ridgeview and Shafter High, with the Continuation high schools finishing at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Kern Valley cues the pomp at 5 p.m. followed by Golden Valley and Independence at 6:30 p.m., and Bakersfield High School at 7 p.m. along with Foothill High School. Frontier, Highland, and North high schools are all at 7 p.m. Centennial and Liberty close out the day starting at 7:30 p.m.

And the Arvin Bears turn the tassel on Friday at 7 p.m. along with the Bakersfield Adult School.