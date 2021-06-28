Kern High School District to hear petition to add student board member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week the Kern High School District will talk about adding a new board member in the form of a student.

A California bill from 2017 allows the chance to add a student to any school board. First, a petition with 500 student signatures is needed to begin the process.

At the school board meeting, three different models will be presented to decide how a student should be selected to serve on the board.

“We want a student who serves as a liaison between students and the board so the board knows the issues students are facing and what our problems are and how we can fix them. Just being that connection,” explained former Centennial High School student Salem Palmer

According to Palmer after an election process, the student would be on the board by next school year. The student would be considered a full member and will have what's known as preferential voting rights. That means the student will be able to vote even though it will not count towards the final count.

