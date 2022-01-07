Kern students fare a little worse in 2020-21 state assessment scores

(KERO) — Kern County students grades 3-8 and 11 fared a little worse in data for the 2020-21 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress when compared with 2018-19 but had a higher rate of not meeting standards when compared to the state. Because of COVID, testing wasn't required federally during the 2019-20 school year.

Kern students didn't fare as well when compared with the state. In 2021, state students who hadn't the standard for English Language Arts/Literacy was 28.3% while Kern had 35.29% who hadn't met the standard. In 2018-19, 26.63% of state students hadn't met the standard while 32.23% of Kern students didn't meet it.

Not meeting the standard for English Language Arts/Literacy is defined as: needing substantial improvement to demonstrate the knowledge and skills for likely success in future coursework for grades 3-5. For grades 6-8, 11, students not meeting the standard also don't show likely success in entry-level, credit-bearing college coursework after high school.

In 2020-21, students who exceeded the standard for English Language Arts/Literacy was only 14.29% when compared with 15.66% in 2018-19.

The state's definition of exceeding the standard for grades 3-5 is: demonstrating an advanced progress toward mastery of the knowledge and skills needed for likely success in future coursework.

For grades 6-8 and 11, the standard is exceeded when a student has knowledge and skills needed for likely success in entry-level, credit-bearing college coursework after high school."

The gap was larger for math as more than half of Kern County didn't meet standards. Kern students not meeting the standards for math in 2020-21 was 51.37%, while the state had 40.74% who didn't meet the standard. In 2018-19, 44.11% of Kern students didn't meet math standards, while 34.86% of California students didn't meet the standard.

A student met standards when they demonstrates progress toward mastery of the knowledge and skills needed for likely success in future coursework in grades 3-5. And also showing likely success in entry-level, credit-bearing college coursework after high school for grades 6-8 and 11.

A student nearly meets the standard when they may require further development to demonstrate the knowledge and skills needed for likely success in future coursework in grades 3-5 and additionally for likely success in entry-level, credit-bearing college coursework after high school for grades 6-8 and 11.

“The statewide performance data from last year confirm what we heard from school districts and county offices throughout the year. Namely, the challenges that students and educators faced during the pandemic were multi-dimensional and disruptive to learning and mental health. Our goal now is to move all students forward. We are thankful for the historic investments in education, and I am putting forward a bold agenda to address long- standing inequities that have caused disproportionate learning gaps for students of color and other student groups in California with a plan to transform California schools.” California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond

Here are the results compared with the state for 2020-21 and 2018-19:

2020-21 English Language Arts/Literacy (Grades 3-8, 11)

Standard exceeded: State: 21.42%; Kern: 14.29%

Standard Met: State: 27.59%; Kern: 25.64%

Standard nearly met: State: 22.69%; Kern: 24.78%

Standard not met: State: 28.30%; Kern: 35.29%

Mathematics (Grades 3-8, 11)

Standard exceeded: State: 15.78%; Kern: 7.5%

Standard Met: State: 17.98%; Kern: 14.34%

Standard nearly met: State: 25.50%; Kern: 26.79%

Standard not met: State 40.74%; Kern: 51.37%

2018-19 English Language Arts/Literacy (Grades 3-8, 11)

Standard exceeded: State: 22.48%; Kern: 15.66%

Standard Met: State: 28.62%; Kern: 27.78%

Standard nearly met: State: 22.28%; Kern: 24.33%

Standard not met: State: 26.63%; Kern: 32.23%

Mathematics (Grades 3-8, 11)

Standard exceeded: State: 19.69%; Kern: 11.32%

Standard Met: State: 20.04%; Kern: 17.51%

Standard nearly met: State: 25.41%; Kern: 27.06%

Standard not met: State 34.86%; Kern: 44.11%