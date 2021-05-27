Watch
KHSD meet to discuss grant plan for 2021-22 expanded learning program

Kern High School District
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 27, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students of all ages have struggled with changes in the classroom over the past year. And now that many are back to learning in-person local educators are looking for ways to help those who may have fallen behind.

In a special meeting on Thursday KHSD is set to hear a report on a grant plan for the 2021-22 expanded learning program. The goal is to help low-income, foster, or homeless youth, as well as English learners among others.

Some of the proposed strategies would be tutoring, providing programs and materials aimed at accelerating a student's learning and funds for educator training.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

