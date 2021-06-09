KHSD releases maps of possible boundary changes for school district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District released three possible plans for boundary changes caused by Del Oro High School opening.

For all three plans the district released, the public can put their address into an interactive map and see which new boundary they would fall into.

According to the maps there will be boundary changes in Northeast Bakersfield. All three proposals will impact East Bakersfield, North and Highland. The northwest is the only quadrant of the proposed boundaries that won't see any changes.

Del Oro is opening to alleviate overcrowding at Mira Monte, Golden Valley and Arvin high schools. This area will be the most affected by the boundary changes in the south and southeast parts of Bakersfield.

Once a boundary change has been approved this would only impact 9th and 10th graders. Juniors and seniors would not be required to change schools.

The Kern High School District says they have a citizens committee to discuss potential boundary changes within the district and that these changes have not been finalized. The committee has been working since April to come up with new boundaries which are expected to go into effect in August 2022.

There are three public forums coming up for citizens to voice their opinions.