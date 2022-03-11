Watch
NewsEducation

Actions

Legislative fix could let UC Berkeley admit more students

University of California Berkeley Enrollment
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2020 photo, people wear masks while walking past Wheeler Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. California Democrats have agreed to legislation that could allow the University of California, Berkeley to accept thousands more students this fall after the state Supreme Court left in place a freeze on student enrollment. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
University of California Berkeley Enrollment
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 13:33:39-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats have agreed to legislation that could allow the University of California, Berkeley to accept thousands more students this fall after the state Supreme Court let stand a judicial freeze on student enrollment.

The decision by California’s high court last week stunned lawmakers, who said it wasn’t fair to students who had their hearts set on attending UC Berkeley.

The proposal would give universities more time and flexibility to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act before judges impose a limit on student enrollment.

The environmental law has been used to stall the construction of new housing statewide.

Classroom (FILE)

Latest Education News

1:19 PM, Oct 04, 2018

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!