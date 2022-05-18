Los Angeles Unified predicts accelerating enrollment decline

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaders of the giant Los Angeles Unified School District have been told that enrollment is expected to significantly decrease over the next decade.

The latest prediction in the ongoing decline was presented to the school board Tuesday.

Enrollment peaked at about 737,000 two decades ago and has declined to about 430,000 K-12th graders currently.

Enrollment is now expected to drop to about 309,000 in nine years.

The Los Angeles Times says the prediction comes as the district faces decisions on the use of historically high education funding that is expected to be temporary and negotiations with the teachers union.