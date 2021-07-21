Watch
Meeting to be held to determine future of Fairfax School District board

Recall supporters collecting signatures.
FAIRFAX SCHOOL DISTRICT
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 20, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There could be some big changes for the Fairfax School board. A meeting will be held to discuss the recall of three trustees from the Fairfax School District board.

Organizers have so far collected around 100 signatures. Recall supporters need to collect more than 1,500 valid signatures by September 26th to qualify for a recall election.

Palmer Moland

This comes after reports that several board members including Director Palmer Moland either engaged in or knew of abusive or bullying conduct towards employees.

