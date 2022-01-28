Mojave Unified School District cancels classes for Friday

(KERO) — Mojave Unified School District said on Facebook they are canceling classes for Friday, Jan. 28th, due to staffing shortages.

The school district said in the post that they are working with the county to try to prevent future closures. They also said the closures could extend into next week.

The district includes seven schools: California City High School, California City Middle School, Hacienda Elementary school, Mojave Adult School, Mojave Elementary school, Mojave Junior and Senior High, and Robert P. Ulrich elementary.