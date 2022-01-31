Watch
NewsEducation

Actions

Mojave Unified School District operating on modified schedules due to staffing shortages

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File image of Mojave Elementary School in Mojave, Calif.
Mojave Elementary School, Mojave
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 11:58:26-05

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — After announcing that all six schools in the Mojave Unified School District would be closed Friday due to COVID-related staffing shortages, the district is still struggling to meet the student's needs.

According to an update posted by the district on Facebook, multiple schools are adjusting their schedules Monday and Tuesday due to the shortages.

"We understand how difficult these changes can be, and how they might impact work schedules and child care, especially for those with children at multiple schools. We do not make these decisions lightly, but this was the only way that we can stay open, continue to provide full transportation offerings, and protect staff and student safety. We thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times," said the statement.

  • Robert P. Ulrich Elementary School will be on a minimum day schedule for Monday and Tuesday, with a regular start time, but ending at 1:30.
  • Hacienda Elementary School will be on a two-hour delayed start for Monday and Tuesday, with classes starting at 10:50, but ending at the regular time.
  • California City Middle School will be on a minimum day schedule for Monday and Tuesday, with a regular start time, but ending at 11:55.
  • California City High School will be on a two-hour delayed start for Monday and Tuesday, with classes starting at 9:15, but ending at the regular time.
  • Mojave Elementary School will operate on its regular schedule for Monday and Tuesday.
  • Mojave Jr./Sr. High School will operate on its regular schedule for Monday and Tuesday.

According to the district, all bus stops will adjust to the new times for each school.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement