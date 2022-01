BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Norris School District is temporarily suspending regular bus services starting Thursday due to staffing issues because of COVID, the district announced in a letter on Wednesday.

The routes will be suspended for two weeks and will resume on Thursday, Jan. 27, according to the district.

The district said special education bus routes will continue to run.

The district said the decision was made based on updates and information on staffing.