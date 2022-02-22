Pre-enrollment for Bakersfield City Schools starts March 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pre-enrollment for the Bakersfield City School District starts March 1st for the 2022-23 school year.

To pre-enroll their child in a BCSD school, parents will need: proof of residence, proof of the child's age, and current immunization records. BCSD says it's best to pre-enroll students at a school, but if parents choose the online process, a school staff member will reach out and help them complete the pre-enrollment registration.

Parents for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students can visit one of BCSD’s elementary schools starting March 1, or go by going online.

If a child is between the ages of 3 and 4, parents can call the State Pre-K program at 661-631-4936 to see if the child qualifies for BCSD's Pre-K program.