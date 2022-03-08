School board meeting gives parents chance to voice their concerns over students’ safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a two-hour Kern High School District Board Meeting Monday, parents were prepared to call for action and accountability for two separate incidents at two Kern High School District schools.

The meeting as usual opened up with public comment, the only difference was the dozens of concerned community members who came to speak after they saw videos online made them question the safety of kids in schools.

“Security guards and police are supposed to make us feel safe,” said Daniela Lopez, sophomore at Arvin High.

“Police brutality that has existed has been ignored, unless you want to have compassion and see it’s an existing problem,” said Andrea Montero, Dolores Huerta Foundation.

In hopes to make their voices heard concerned students, parents and community members asked the Kern High School District Board of Trustees for change.

“Asking for justice, transparency accountability and justice practiced,” said Executive Director of Dolores Huerta foundation, Camila Chavez.

This is in response to videos of two separate incidents, the first taken at East Bakersfield High School on February 9 shows two security officers restraining a student. One is seen holding a student down with his knees and at Stockdale High School on February 15, video shows KHSD officers taking a student to the ground.

“I am asking you to stop and think what if this was your child,” said Monica Guerra, community member.

Retired East High School Teacher Jennifer Lap says all students need to feel safe.

“Remind them to look at big picture, keep everyone safe, tough balance,” said Lap.

The board members responded, “Thank you.”

Chavez with the Dolores Huerta Foundation and was one of many who presented solutions to the board: “Solution - Invest in school counselors, remove school officers.”

“Urge that KHSD to remove personnel and invest in youth to hold forums for parents and students to ask questions,” said Ashley De La Rosa with Dolores Huerta Foundation.

At the end of the meeting, the board members complimented the students who spoke to the board about topics important to them.

Student board member Ana Herron acknowledged that while security and counselors are reliable at her high school, she said that should be improved everywhere.

“It is heartbreaking to hear that not all schools have that outlet, as well as proper security. We do have a security guard Gary whose out on surgery but everyone at Centennial knows Gary, we respect him, and we love him, and he tells us every day to eat our vegetables and have a wonderful day. He’s a great man and that’s the kind of security students deserve on campus.”

Parents, students and community members at East Bakersfield, Stockdale and other Kern high schools are continuing to push for change, accountability, and for an investigation into the officers and security involved in these two incidents.